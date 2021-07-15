An endowed Walters State Community College Foundation Scholarship will honor a beloved professor while providing future graduates financial assistance in their study of history.
The Dr. Marc E. McClure Memorial Scholarship has been established by Garry and Shirley Brooks. McClure was a professor of history at Walters State from 2010 until his death in December, 2020. McClure also received critical acclaim for his documentaries, including “Valor: The Kiffin Rockwell Story.”
Abigail Carmack of Rogersville is the first recipient. She will transfer to Carson-Newman University this fall.
(0) comments
