NEWPORT—On Friday, Newport Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn at 1010 Cosby Highway regarding a fight in progress. Dispatch advised officers that a silver Honda had struck several people and had now moved into the parking lot at the gas station next door. Patrolman Shane Bower and Patrolman Chris Silvers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver of the vehicle.
The officers were flagged down by several people near the hotel. Richard Sharpe told the patrolmen that Hitendrakumar G. “Raj” Patel had run over him and two other men with his vehicle. One of the other men allegedly struck by the vehicle was Bradley Greus. The other alleged victim had left the scene. Patrolman Silvers reported he had difficulty getting details of the incident from Sharpe because he was intoxicated.
Sharpe’s visible injuries included small cuts on his hands and a bloody nose, according to the report. He blurted out to the officers that a man was “laying in the ditch” near the hotel. Silvers advised Patrol Sgt. Will Garber when he arrived at the hotel, and Garber located the man in the ditch with serious injuries.
Garber asked Sharpe what had happened to the injured man lying in the ditch, Sharpe said he didn’t know the man, but that Patel had sent him to come fight with him (Sharpe). The injured man, identified as Robert Clevenger, was transported to Newport Medical Center.
Sharpe said that Clevenger had choked him from behind and Greus intervened and got Clevenger off him and stopped him from choking him. Another man at the hotel, Alan Yonker, said that everyone had been outside the hotel for a cookout when Patel drove his vehicle down to the area where they were and started yelling at everyone. Yonker said Patel lunged at Bobbie Sharpe and that is when he grabbed Patel and forced him onto the ground.
Greus said that he was in his room at the hotel, and he heard yelling outside. He said he went outside and saw Sharpe, Patel, and the other man in a fight. Greus said he was defending Sharpe and became involved in the altercation. The officers went to observe the surveillance camera footage of the fight, but the footage could not be played. Statements were taken from several witnesses, who said that the silver Honda swerved at the men in the parking lot.
When spoken with at the hospital, Clevenger told officers he was in his hotel room when he heard loud arguing outside. He said he went to see what was happening, and he saw there was a fight. He said he intervened to defend Patel. Clevenger said he was punched in the face, then fell back, hitting his head.
Clevenger said the next thing he recalled, he was standing then either hit or pushed and fell into the ditch. He said he could not identify who had struck him, but the person who did had taken his wallet and cellphone. Clevenger first said his wallet contained $2,000, but later said it was $300.
Patrolman Silvers told Clevenger he would speak with him later, as he believed his injuries were affecting his recollection of the events. Sgt. Garber said Clevenger had pointed to Greus and stated that he was the man who attacked and injured him.
Third-party witnesses from Waffle House and an individual checking out of the Quality Inn gave statements regarding the incident, and they said it appeared that Patel swerved his vehicle toward Sharpe and Greus.
Greus, Sharpe, Patel, and Yonker were all arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.