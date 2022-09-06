NEWPORT—On Friday, Newport Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn at 1010 Cosby Highway regarding a fight in progress. Dispatch advised officers that a silver Honda had struck several people and had now moved into the parking lot at the gas station next door. Patrolman Shane Bower and Patrolman Chris Silvers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver of the vehicle.

The officers were flagged down by several people near the hotel. Richard Sharpe told the patrolmen that Hitendrakumar G. “Raj” Patel had run over him and two other men with his vehicle. One of the other men allegedly struck by the vehicle was Bradley Greus. The other alleged victim had left the scene. Patrolman Silvers reported he had difficulty getting details of the incident from Sharpe because he was intoxicated.

