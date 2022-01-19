NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership is pleased to announce they will be hosting the 12th Annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center beginning at 8 a.m.
The Cocke County Partnership has confirmed that representatives for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn will be in attendance to report on opportunities they are addressing in Washington.
State Senator Steve Southerland and State Representative Jeremy Faison will be giving updates on current affairs facing the State of Tennessee. They will also bring to the discussion legislation pending in the General Assembly. Local government updates will also be given by Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and Town of Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniel.
The Partnership urges citizens to bring an active voice to the community by attending and taking this educational opportunity to become familiar with the issues that are being addressed on the local, state and federal levels of our government.
They request that anyone that has specific questions for any of the panelists to submit those questions to the Cocke County Partnership offices by Monday, February 28, 2022. If time permits, questions from the audience may be asked at the conclusion of the presentations.
A breakfast buffet will be served beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for future members. Reserved tables of eight will also be available. Reservations are required for this event.
Please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at (423) 623-7201 to purchase tickets or to submit questions for our elected officials.
The Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization. Its purpose is to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.
