Learning Together Day

A group of library media specialists from several East Tennessee school districts attended the “Learning Together Day” hosted by the Niswonger Foundation at Newport Grammar School.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

NEWPORT — Educators across Northeast Tennessee joined their colleagues for a professional development day centered on the theme of “Learning Together — One Region, One Purpose, Every Child.” Nearly 4,700 educators, representing all subject areas, gathered at 13 locations across 10 school districts for presentations (specific to their subject areas), discussion and relationship building. One of the locations for the event was Newport Grammar School, which hosted library media specialists.

Food City joined the Niswonger Foundation as the major sponsor of the 2022 Learning Together Day. Other sponsors include East Tennessee State University, King University, Milligan University, TCAT Elizabethton, Tusculum University, Walters State Community College, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, Ballad Health, 10 Northeast Tennessee School Districts, and University School.

