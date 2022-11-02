NEWPORT — Educators across Northeast Tennessee joined their colleagues for a professional development day centered on the theme of “Learning Together — One Region, One Purpose, Every Child.” Nearly 4,700 educators, representing all subject areas, gathered at 13 locations across 10 school districts for presentations (specific to their subject areas), discussion and relationship building. One of the locations for the event was Newport Grammar School, which hosted library media specialists.
Food City joined the Niswonger Foundation as the major sponsor of the 2022 Learning Together Day. Other sponsors include East Tennessee State University, King University, Milligan University, TCAT Elizabethton, Tusculum University, Walters State Community College, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, Ballad Health, 10 Northeast Tennessee School Districts, and University School.
Keynote speaker Jamie Winship addressed the topic “Overcoming a Crisis of Identity.” Educators head a message about guiding students in identifying core belief systems and developing a clear understanding of the inner conflict between a “false identity” (wrong beliefs about themselves) and a “true identity” (knowing their inherent value). Winship developed a unique language acquisition program based on the Identity Method. His work has drawn the attention of Fulbright and other educational institutions worldwide over the past several decades. He has worked with leaders in professional sports, business, education, law enforcement, government, non-profit and other sectors. His message is about the transformative power of living fearlessly in your true identity.
Established in 2001, the Niswonger Foundation has a mission “To create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects.” The Foundation’s focus is supporting K-12 educational excellence and the Niswonger Scholars — Scholarship and Leadership program. With the motto of “Learn-Earn-Return,” the programs of the Foundation are supported by charitable donations, grant funding and personal contributions from Scott M. Niswonger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.