The first grade cast members in the production of "Bugz" at Northwest came together for a photo after taking a bow in front of their family and friends. The play served as a valuable teaching tool that reminded students to be kind to one another. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Chloe Thomas, Breonna Helton, Bailey Carter, Gabbi Fritz, Anniston Conard, and Neena Watts. In the second row are Korbin Crumbley, Kinlee Leonard, Jacelyn White, Isabella Hassan, Faith Tucker, Rayven Colbert, Katrina Conteraz, Traven Owenby, Alaina Smith, Kayson Gilliam and Annabelle Perkins. In the third row are Davian Brown, Dawson Leffew, Aiden Phillips, Jaxon Harrison, Ralph Mardis, Liam Politte, Juan Gonzalez, Cody Breen, Noah Hamilton, Luke Farmer, Landon Famer, Levi Farmer, Jae’sean Stewart, Ivan Hall, Jase Williams, Tanner Goldberg, Peyton Wines, Harper Thomas, Creedence Akers and Skilyn Luttes. With the students in the rear area teachers Peyton Cline, Brianna Hogan and Lisa King.
First graders at Northwest Elementary put on a top notch performance of the musical play “Bugz” in front of their family members and friends to finish off the school year. It was the second production of the year brought to the masses by first grade teachers Peyton Cline, Brianna Hogan and teaching assistant Lisa King.
The play focuses on a group of bugs that are going on a picnic. As they are all ready to go, they realize that the stink bug will be joining them for the day. The insects find the stink bug’s odor to be too strong, which leads each of them to tell why he shouldn’t be able to attend.
The praying mantis is the voice of reason and suggests that each bug place a flower under their noses to mask the smell. Everyone is happy by the end of the play and all of the bugs, stink bug included, get to enjoy the picnic.
