NEWPORT—The Crisis Response Team of the Cocke County Health Council is sponsoring a free training on December 1 at First United Methodist Church. It will be of interest to social workers, counselors, pastors, emergency workers, parents, anyone who works with young people or those who want to help respond to a crisis in the community.
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent age (12-18) individual who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or is in crisis.
Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD) and eating disorders.
The training session will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Kim Guinn, AWARE Program Director Cocke County School System, and Karoline Bowman, Student Support Specialist, will be leading the training. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Please RSVP ASAP to Kim Guinn guinnk@cocke.k12.tn.us or to smokymountainfamilytherapy@comcast.net.
