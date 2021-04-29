COCKE COUNTY—Due to fire suppression efforts, there has been minimal wildfire activity over the last 24 hours on the Cherokee National Forest. Fire management officials are monitoring the weather for its potential impacts on fire activity.
The Meadow Creek and Mill Creek Fires are both in Cocke County and are in the north zone of the forest. The Meadow Creek Fire in the Unaka Ranger District remains at 360 acres and is 100% contained. There are a few hotspots within the perimeter of the fire that are producing smoke. Fire crews continue to monitor the area.
The Mill Creek Fire is along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446. It remains at 657 acres and 75% contained. Today, fire crews began suppression repair, where it is appropriate, to mitigate the impacts from constructing containment lines around the fire. Operations included seeding native grasses along the various dozer and hand lines.
The public should be aware of the potential for minimal smoke impact to the area overnight. Visitors are reminded to use caution when driving in the area due to increased firefighter traffic along this portion of Interstate 40.
For firefighter and visitor safety, Stone Mountain Trail (#9) will be temporarily closed from Mills Creek to Hall Top. The fire is being managed jointly by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and the Cherokee National Forest. For social media updates on the Mill Creek Fire, follow the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Facebook at @TNAgriculture and on Twitter at @TNAgriculture. For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40, please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.