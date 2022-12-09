A lengthy police chase ended with the suspect being taken into custody on Friday afternoon in the Castle Heights community. The suspect has been identified as Gary Ball, who reportedly lives in the Irish Cut community.
According to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball, no relation to the suspect, the chase started out in the Northport area in response to a 911 call. Gary Ball was wanted for violation of probation. The chase then proceeded to the vicinity of Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic and Castle Heights off Highway 25-70 where it became a foot chase. Highway 25-70 was closed at Highway 73 for several hours while the manhunt continued.
Gunshots were reportedly fired at police in the Northport community. A Facebook post from Rocky Top Grafix showed that the business suffered damage from bullets striking the glass and building.
911 scanner traffic indicated Gary Ball shot at pedestrians near the Newport Library.
Reportedly, spike strips were thrown down to disable the suspect’s vehicle, which appeared to be a white sedan. It was at that point that it turned into a foot chase, where Gary Ball eluded police for several hours by hiding in the Castle Heights area.
A witness said Gary Ball tried to break into her family’s home off Missionary Ridge Road in the Castle Heights community late Friday morning, while police were pursuing him. The witness said their dog scared the suspect away, and was “not going to let him in without a fight.”
Later, a witness reported Gary Ball was taken into custody in the Castle Heights neighborhood, where he was found at a vacant home that was for sale. Sheriff Ball confirmed these details.
Sheriff Ball said that when Gary Ball was taken into custody, he was unarmed.
As a precaution, Bridgeport School was put on lockdown during the manhunt, according to a post on the county mayor’s Facebook page.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported Gary Ball was taken into custody around 1:20 p.m. with the help of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the US Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis posted his appreciation for the CCSD, Newport City Police Department, the law enforcement of neighboring counties, the state police and US Marshals Service for its efforts in apprehending the suspect.
The CCSD thanked the Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson City Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Sevierville City Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), federal law enforcement agencies, the Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and dispatchers for helping apprehend the fugitive. The CCSD also indicated that citizens calling in with tips regarding the suspect’s whereabouts were appreciated.
Ball was initially wanted for a parole violation, but after the police chase, other charges are pending. The TBI has reportedly taken over the investigation.
The Newport Plain Talk will update the story when additional information becomes available.
Law enforcement indicated there were no physical injuries reported because of the incident.
