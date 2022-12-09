A lengthy police chase ended with the suspect being taken into custody on Friday afternoon in the Castle Heights community. The suspect has been identified as Gary Ball, who reportedly lives in the Irish Cut community.

According to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball, no relation to the suspect, the chase started out in the Northport area in response to a 911 call. Gary Ball was wanted for violation of probation. The chase then proceeded to the vicinity of Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic and Castle Heights off Highway 25-70 where it became a foot chase. Highway 25-70 was closed at Highway 73 for several hours while the manhunt continued.

