There was plenty of damage to trees and property from Saturday’s high winds that swept across Cocke County, but fortunately no loss of life. However, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that initially sounded quite serious, but instead only resulted in two brothers being arrested. One for public intoxication and the other for driving while under the influence of drugs.
According to a CCSO incident report, Deputy Riley Lyman responded to a call on Tobes Creek Road in Cosby on Saturday. The caller stated there was a male sitting under a tree with bodies under it.
Lyman made contact with the caller who stated a man, later identified as Floyd Webb, 50, came onto her property while her husband was away and asked her to call 911. She said the man told her there were bodies that the trees had fallen on and that he was having car problems. The caller told Lyman that there was another man and two additional women. She said the last time she saw them they were up the road from her residence.
The road was checked and no individuals in distress or a broken down vehicle were found.
Additional deputies arrived and made contact again with the caller who stated the man she had seen had “bags on his feet.” At that point Webb was spotted, matching the description provided. He was in the creek, waving a stick around in the air. The report notes he was speaking fast and belligerently and was drinking from the creek.
The report notes that as Webb made his way up the hill he was sticking his fingers in the back of his throat, trying to make himself vomit. He was visibly soaked and his movements were jittery.
Then he told deputies why he was in the creek.
He stated there were trees that had fallen onto bodies and he was trying to make sure they were OK. It was noted in the report he was upset about his brother and could not stay on topic when questioned. His memory was poor and he became frustrated, balling his fists. Webb informed deputies he was from Florida but could not answer why he was in Tennessee.
He was then placed under arrest for public intoxication.
While deputies were dealing with Floyd Webb, his brother, Jared Webb, 49, appeared on the scene as noted in an accompanying incident report filed by Sgt. Miranda Williams.
Williams noted that while Floyd Webb was being arrested, a vehicle parked behind her patrol car. The driver, Jared Webb, was observed to have jerky, rapid movements and asked deputies if they were “looking for a body.” Jared Webb stated had dropped off his brother and two females to look for rocks while he went to another spot and came back to look for his brother, Floyd Webb.
Due to his rapid, jerky movements, Jared Webb was asked to perform standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly on all tests. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of suspected drugs. He refused to provide a blood sample and was transported to the Cocke County Jail. A blood search warrant was obtained and Priority Ambulance drew blood.
After the Webb brothers were detained, deputies searched the creek bottom for any signs of bodies or people injured. The search did not reveal any casualties or injuries.
