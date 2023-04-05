There was plenty of damage to trees and property from Saturday’s high winds that swept across Cocke County, but fortunately no loss of life. However, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that initially sounded quite serious, but instead only resulted in two brothers being arrested. One for public intoxication and the other for driving while under the influence of drugs.

According to a CCSO incident report, Deputy Riley Lyman responded to a call on Tobes Creek Road in Cosby on Saturday. The caller stated there was a male sitting under a tree with bodies under it.

