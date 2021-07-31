NEWPORT—On July 16, a few reporters and a state representative gathered outside a house behind a strip mall on Highway 70. Inside the house, in his comfy armchair, sat Ervin Keller.
Keller is one of the county’s oldest citizens at 101 years and 9 months old. He’s been married to his wife Emma for 74 years. He’s also a World War II veteran.
Keller’s family members had a number of stories to share about his life and fighting in WWII. His grandson, John Smith, spoke about a time when Keller’s men were pinned down in the South Pacific, and Keller snuck out at night to steal food from local villages to feed his men.
“The troops couldn’t get to them to get relief… He kept them all alive,” Smith said.
“He’s special… He’s a great guy. He’ll always go the extra mile to help people.”
After the war, Keller came home to Cocke County and worked as a farmer through his late nineties.
“He has walked independently, lived independently, and been very active and healthy up until the last few months,” said Danielle Smith, John’s wife.
“He’s the most deserving person I know,” she said.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison presented Keller with a proclamation to honor him for his service, as well as a flag that was flown over the capitol.
Rep. Faison has asked for citizens to contact him if there are any other World War II veterans who need to be honored for their service.
