NEWPORT—Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will hold a food distribution at the Cocke County A&I Fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 26.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m., or until all food items are gone.
The event is open to anyone that is in need of food.
Commercial Bank is the primary sponsor for the distribution.
