Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Hartford Road when he observed a maroon passenger car cross the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. Damron turned around in attempt to catch up to the vehicle, but the car increased its speed in an effort to create distance.
Damron observed the vehicle getting on the interstate at the 440 exit. He activated his lights and siren, but the driver, Bradley Shelton, allegedly ignored them and continued to flee.
Sergeant Joey Owings and Deputy Edward Lindblom saw the vehicle going under the 435 exit and managed to pull Shelton over. He was placed under arrest at that time without further incident. Inside Shelton’s vehicle deputies found several needles along with small clear bags with white residue inside.
Shelton did not have insurance nor proof of ownership of the vehicle. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking on charges of Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
