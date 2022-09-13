NEWPORT — Two schools in the Cocke County School System, Parrottsville Elementary and Smoky Mountain Elementary, have earned Reward school status, Cocke County Schools Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits reported.
Both schools have been named as a Reward school under the Tennessee Department of Education’s school accountability protocol.
Schools are recognized as Reward schools when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, she noted.
“We are so grateful for the dedication, hard work, and efforts of our teachers, staff, students, and parents who helped attain this status,” Waits said. “This shows our schools have a bright future as we continue to focus on ensuring our students have a positive educational experience with the best learning opportunities.”
Schools that earn an overall rating of 3.1 or higher and are not identified as Priority, TSI, or ATSI are recognized as Reward schools. Schools receiving this designation typically demonstrate high levels of performance and/or growth across all indicators, the state website indicates.
State guidelines for Reward school selection indicates that schools serving K-8 students are evaluated on four indicators, including achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments, TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are Chronically Out of School, and performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA).
Waits pointed out that Edgemont Elementary School made especially high gains last year and missed Reward status by only .1 of a point.
In addition to recognizing Reward schools, the department also named Priority and Focus schools. Focus schools, which are either Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI), are also identified based on school performance among student groups.
Additional support and fundings will be provided to the identified Focus schools next year for school improvement purposes. Two schools in the Cocke County School System fall into these categories.
Cosby High School has been designated as a TSI school for one subgroup. Northwest Elementary has been designated as an ATSI school for two subgroups.
Waits pointed out that Cocke County’s district designation from the Tennessee Department of Education is Satisfactory.
Under Tennessee’s accountability system, districts are expected to increase achievement levels for all students and demonstrate student growth across all student groups. Districts are assessed on their performance across six critical performance indicators measured through multiple pathways.
The indicators include Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of School, performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA), and Graduation Rates.
District accountability scores are calculated using a weighted average of the district’s scores across all indicators and student groups to determine a district’s designation. The five possible designations are Exemplary, Advancing, Satisfactory, Marginal, and In Need of Improvement.
