COSBY—Cosby Elementary School received a covered pavilion and multi-sport ball court, the construction of which was completed in January, with finishing touches still in the works.
The school was one recipient out of 100 community impact projects selected by Lowe’s to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary of doing business. Agents within the program, titled 100 Hometowns, considered thousands of applications before selecting Cosby as one of the locations for its centennial community project.
Former Cosby Elementary teacher and grant writer John Luke Bell nominated the school, stating in the request that more than 45% of Cosby’s K-12 campus is at an economic disadvantage, and at least 16.5% have a recognized disability. He wrote that his students deserve an investment in their health.
“Every child is provided free breakfast and lunch every day,” Bell wrote. “Most students do not have a full-service grocery store or fitness center within a 10-mile radius of their home. In terms of health equity, Cosby Elementary students face challenges related to generational poverty, geographical voicelessness, and the entire spectrum of health-access concerns.”
Before writing the application that would net Cosby its Lowe’s grant, Bell said he had written literacy grants, and a COVID grant for Second Harvest food bank to hand out food and money cards.
After demolition work and grading, Lowe’s and volunteers put in the multi-sport court – striped for basketball, tennis and volleyball – and later installed the covered pavilion. Bell said the students, “from kindergarten to the seniors” were excited to see the progress.
“It was funny, watching the kids,” Bell said at the pavilion, “because the buses line up here on the front, so every day those kids were watching, you know, what was new. What had happened? You know, when the posts went up, or they put in the basketball goals.”
The pavilion has electricity running to it, water, and eventually Wi-Fi capability, which is being added soon.
Bell said a $10,000 donation from the Shults Family Foundation, through the East Tennessee Foundation, will help complete Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as the tennis court and volleyball nets.
“Now we have a public place where students and families can connect to do homework, after-school activities, weekend work—you know, in a safe, covered environment,” he said. “That’s available now, but Lowe’s staff actually, as part of their project came in and built the picnic tables and stained those, as a part of their volunteer work with Lowe’s, so we’re excited to have a space for the whole community.”
Bell said Newport has a nice pavilion and park, Parrottsville has a nice pavilion, and he is happy that Cosby now has something for the community.
Odette Shults, who heads the foundation with her husband, Bill, said they are pleased to be part of the project. In addition to Wi-Fi and sports equipment, their contribution will help install security cameras, so students have a safe place to access high-speed internet, even during off hours.
“In addition to helping provide students, who maybe don’t have the best Wi-Fi signal at home, would have an opportunity to be able to do their homework assignments here, or just come for fun, or surf the net,” Shults said. “Their families are also welcome to come, and our—our grant also went to help put up the security necessary to make it a place where people can feel really comfortable and safe.”
The initial $25,000 was a Lowe’s grant, said Cosby Elementary Principal Christy Edmonds.
The grant began as a COVID initiative toward health-consciousness, but expanded to address larger gaps in the Cosby area’s access to healthy living. About 756 students attend Cosby Elementary and Cosby High School, which share a campus.
“The whole grant started with COVID, thinking about health consciousness and awareness,” Bell said, “and even how the smallest child on this campus has to be aware of their health in a way that’s never been required of a small child.”
HGTV was on the scene, partnering with Lowe’s through their own Build it Forward program. Workers from the cable television network were renovating a storage building, which was originally an old concession stand near the pavilion.
Edmonds said workers from HGTV will paint the storage building, add siding, and stands for middle school football pads, to keep them organized.
“Since it was initially a concession stand, it had a countertop and a sink,” she said. “They’re taking all of that out, and putting in a utility sink, so that we can use that to sanitize the helmets, the pads, and keep everything in good working order.”
The court and pavilion is now available to the public outside of regular school hours. All Cosby teachers and administrators will have access to the building and equipment, and outside groups wishing to use the facilities can make a facilities request through the school board.
