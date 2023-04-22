U.S. Forest Service crews take a break in a vehicle parked alongside Highway 25-70 on Thursday. The road sign was used to warn traffic of crews battling a wildfire ahead. The fire, which crews had gotten under control, was still smoking in the distance.
U.S. Forest Service vehicles are shown parked along Highway 25-70 near Bobarosa Saloon in Del Rio on Thursday. A wildfire on U.S. Forest Service land, across the road, was reported on Wednesday. A helicopter was called in to aid with the firefighting efforts. The fire was under control Thursday.
The White Pine Fire Department, along with two other departments, responded to this tractor trailer fire on I-81 on Tuesday.
WHITE PINE FIRE DEPARTMENT
Several counties throughout Tennessee were issued warnings from the Tennessee Division of Forestry regarding the higher risk and likelihood for wildfires during the past few days.
In addition, the White Pine Fire Department (WPFD) reported an increase in calls this past week.
A wildfire was reported off Highway 25-70 across from Bobarosa Saloon on Neddy Mountain on Wednesday. Local firefighting crews responded, but left the scene after the United States Forestry Service (USFS) firefighting crews arrived on the scene. The fire is on Cherokee National Forest land.
According to USFS Public Information Officer Chris Joyner, the fire, which involves extremely steep terrain, engulfed 40 acres by Friday morning and was 75% contained. He said there were 41 crew members on the scene to battle the blaze. A helicopter was being used to help fight the fire as well.
”The fire was of human cause,” he said. “There are no structures threatened at the present time.”
He confirmed there have been multiple fires along Meadow Creek Mountain Forest Road, and those were all "of human cause." He said the USFS is investigating all of those blazes.
On Friday morning, the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s Tennessee Wildfire Public Viewer was showing a fire in Cosby, which was across the Sevier County line. At that time, the fire was listed as “active” and involved three-quarters of an acre. On Friday morning, the state wildfire viewer indicated 22 fires involving 363.2 acres.
In a social media post on Thursday, the White Pine Fire Department reported it had responded to several calls during the week, including a tractor trailer fire on Tuesday.
According to WPFD, it, along with the Dandridge Fire Department and Kansas Talbott Volunteer Fire Department, all responded to the Tuesday morning tractor trailer fire on I-81 southbound at the 3-mile marker. There were 10 firefighters on scene between the three departments and no injuries occurred. The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes of arrival.
Due to this fire being mid morning, a lack of manpower was an issue. This is a common problem for all volunteer fire departments and WPFD is encouraging those interested to reach out to their local volunteer fire departments to see how they can help.
Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg also contributed to this report.
