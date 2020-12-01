NEWPORT—Three females were charged following an investigation in the Clifton Heights community on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Newport Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Clifton Heights Road concerning two vehicles that were sitting in the roadway.
Officers made contact with Alisha Arrington, 33, Jimtown Road, who was sitting inside one of the vehicles with a used needle in her possession. The report states that Arrington admitted she had “shot up” suspected heroin.
Patrolman Paul Weber asked Arrington if she had any other illegal items inside the vehicle, and she reportedly handed him nine needles, a cut straw and a bag that contained .49 grams of suspected heroin.
Arrington was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
Officers then made contact with the second female, identified as Savannah Teague, 21, English Mountain Road, who gave officers a false name and date of birth. However, officers recognized Teague and detained her without incident.
According to the report, officers searched Teague’s bag and found a jar that contained 5.18 grams of marijuana and another bag that contained suspected Gabapentin.
Teague was arrested and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, identity theft, simple possession (two counts), possession of schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A third female, Ashley Mayfield, 34, Armory Road, was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with child support and criminal impersonation after she reportedly attempted to give officers a false name as well.
All three females were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
