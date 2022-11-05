A Newport man was arrested following an armed, two-hour standoff with Cocke County sheriff deputies Tuesday night.
Tony M. McKinney was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses in the aftermath of a violent, domestic dispute.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, McKinney was armed with a shotgun, after committing an aggravated assault with a firearm prior to the arrival of law enforcement, leading to the standoff.
Per the report, law enforcement announced several times they were with the sheriff’s office and McKinney needed to come out of the camper he was in with his hands up. McKinney refused to come out during the standoff and made repeated threats to harm deputies if they came to the camper to get him.
Eventually McKinney is reported to have come to the front door of the camper with a shotgun in one hand, unloaded, and a shotgun shell in the other hand. He refused to lay down the shotgun and returned inside the camper before returning to the front door without the shotgun and stepped onto the front porch of the camper.
At that point, two deputies, according to the report, held lethal coverage and distracted McKinney as another law enforcement officer, Sgt. Zachary Magouirk, was able to move to the other side of the camper and discharge his Taser, but it hit the camper door, missing McKinney. A second Taser discharge was successfully deployed, striking McKinney in his right shoulder and thigh.
The tense scene unfolded after law enforcement responded to 818 Clearwood Road.
According to the report, dispatch advised a male had pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s face. Deputies spoke with the victim, Janie Pack, who was standing on the road above the residence. Pack stated her boyfriend, McKinney, was highly intoxicated and became irate with her. Pack said McKinney told her he wanted to kill her. Pack left the camper and told a neighbor, who witnessed the altercation from outside. Pack refused to press charges.
The witness said she heard a gunshot go off near the camper and shortly after heard Pack and McKinney yelling. The witness, per the report, said she walked by the camper, looked inside and saw McKinney holding a shotgun and telling Pack that she would die tonight. The witness saw Pack run out of the camper and she called 911. A warrant was obtained for McKinney.
Following the conclusion of the standoff, McKinney was taken into custody, examined by EMS following the Taser discharge, and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Per the report, McKinney was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.
