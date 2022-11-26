Some of the Smoky Mountain Elementary School faculty for last year are shown at the Rewards School celebration. On the front row, from left, are Tiffany Phillips, Teresa O’Pry Gammons, Debbie Ford, Bobbie Jean Stinson and Nicole Hurst. On the second row, from left, are Lacey Trentham, Lisa Miller, Teresa Gilland, Jill Breeden and Leslie Sane holding Korbyn. On the back row is Wade Williams, who was SMES principal last school year.
Wade Williams, at right, who was the principal of Smoky Mountain Elementary School last year, spoke at the school’s Rewards School celebration on Tuesday. In the background are some of the school’s faculty members from last year.
Smoky Mountain Elementary School has about 180 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school was named a Reward School for last year. Seated at left is Principal Jordan Williams, watching as Wade Williams, who was principal last year, addresses the student body during a surprise visit.
Cocke County Schools had two schools designated as Reward Schools. One of those schools was Smoky Mountain Elementary School (SMES). This is believed to be the first time that SMES has achieved this honor.
The school has students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The current enrollment is about 180.
SMES Principal Jordan Williams explained that the school’s former principal, Wade Williams, and the teachers who were at the school last year who have moved to other schools, were invited back for the celebration to recognize those achievements on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The event included music, and a surprise visit from Wade Williams, who is now at Cosby Elementary School. The students enjoyed hot dogs and chips as a reward lunch.
The current principal said the staff who were at the school last year, when the school achieved the honor, should be recognized.
When Wade Williams spoke to the students, he commended them and their parents for the achievement, as well as the faculty and staff for helping the school achieve something that they would have never thought possible.
He told the students that he loves each of them, and he would help them in any way he could now or in the future.
Becoming a Reward School
Schools serving K-8 students are evaluated on four indicators, including achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments, TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are Chronically Out of School, and performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA). High schools, in addition to these four indicators, are also evaluated on Graduation Rate and Ready Graduate Rate, or the rate at which students graduate while also having achieved milestones associated with college and career readiness.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups. Schools that earn an overall rating of 3.1 or higher and are not identified as Priority, TSI, or ATSI schools are recognized as Reward schools. Schools receiving this designation typically demonstrate high levels of performance and/or growth across all indicators.
