Two people were taken into custody Tuesday by the Cocke County Sheriff Department following a pursuit that saw the vehicle run another vehicle off the road and required the tracking abilities of K9 Wubba to locate the fleeing driver.
K9 Deputy Jacob Damron reports he was patrolling the area of Highway 107 when he saw a White Nissan SUV crossing the double yellow line. According to the report, he caught up to the vehicle on Old Fifteenth Road and the tag displayed came back to a different vehicle.
Damron activated his overhead blue lights, but the driver refused to stop and started slowly speeding away. Once Damron activated his siren the vehicle picked up its rate of acceleration.
The vehicle continued on Old Fifteenth Road, driving on the wrong side of the road, splitting curves and Damron reports at one point forcing a tractor out of the way to avoid a crash. At this point speeds had reached 47 mph,
After continuing to drive all over the road, the vehicle made a right turn onto Old Chapel Hollow Road. According to the report, it was now traveling at a higher rate of speed, causing it to slide sideways on the curves and dropping off the road before reaching the end of the gravel road. It then continued onto an ATV trail for another quarter-mile before the driver exited the vehicle, running on foot.
Damron reports he deployed K9 Wubba for an area search and issued verbal K9 warnings. The front seat passenger, identified as Helen King, made an attempt to run but complied after being given verbal instructions to lay down on the ground.
K9 Wubba shortly thereafter located the driver, identified as Curtis Reed, hiding under a pile of brush. Wubba apprehended Reed, biting him on his upper leg. Wubba was then removed and Reed was placed in custody. While walking to the patrol car Curtis apologized for running from law enforcement.
Reed was examined by EMS and it was advised he only needed bandages and was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
