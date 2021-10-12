COCKE COUNTY—In the midst of a national labor shortage, Cocke County Schools (CCS) is looking for full-time bus drivers. The school system currently has four full-time positions open that urgently need to be filled.
According to CCS Transportation Supervisor Chris Norton, the district has been struggling to fill these spots since the beginning of the year.
“The time of vacancies varies,” Norton said.
“Even with new hires, positions often remain open. We’ve had two bus drivers pass away this year,” he added.
Norton shared that, because of the shortage, the district has had to utilize substitute drivers regularly. Additionally, when drivers are short, the district is sometimes forced to rely on drivers “doubling routes,” or having drivers complete their regular route before driving back to the schools to pick up and drive a second busload of students.
“The situation creates stress for drivers, parents, teachers, and students,” Norton said.
Norton said that anyone interested in driving for Cocke County Schools can come to the Transportation Office at 255 Bailey Street in Newport, or they can call the office at (423) 623-2757. Norton has also been present at several local job fairs in an effort to fill the positions.
