NEWPORT — From Oct. 15 through May 15, Tennessee requires anyone who is starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland to secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry. Burn permits are not required for burning in containers, such as a metal barrel that has a one-half inch mesh screen cover.

Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained online for leaf and brush piles. For larger applications, such as forestry, agricultural, or land clearing operations, call the Division of Forestry phone number for the county where the burning will be done.

