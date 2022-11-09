NEWPORT — From Oct. 15 through May 15, Tennessee requires anyone who is starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland to secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry. Burn permits are not required for burning in containers, such as a metal barrel that has a one-half inch mesh screen cover.
Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained online for leaf and brush piles. For larger applications, such as forestry, agricultural, or land clearing operations, call the Division of Forestry phone number for the county where the burning will be done.
Whether burn permits are issued on a set day is dependent on the current weather conditions and the fire risks. However, not allowing burn permits is not considered a burn ban. Burn bans can only be proclaimed by the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state forester and county mayors on a county basis, or by the governor, generally on a regional or statewide basis. Such bans carry more significant punishments when violated than burning without a permit.
For broadcast burning applications, such as forestry (understory, site prep), agricultural (crop stubble, field clearing), wildlife (habitat, warm season grasses), land clearing (dozer piles, windrows) or other burning, you can call (877) 350-BURN (2876) to speak with a Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry representative. Phone permits are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time Monday through Friday, except on holidays. Phone permits can be obtained in advance for weekends and holidays.
Many towns have additional ordinances that apply, so if you live within the city limits, there may be regulations that supersede the state’s burning permit criteria. If you live inside the City of Newport, you should call (423) 613-4047 for a permit.
According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, if you are caught burning without a permit, you will be cited into court. The judge will then determine your punishment.
If you burn without a permit and that fire gets out of control, you will be cited into court, and if structures are damaged or destroyed, you could face additional charges, such as charges for vandalism or destruction of property. If people are injured or if lives are lost, you could face even further charges.
You could also face legal action from the property owners because of the damages they suffered.
Burning without a permit could have devastating consequences, the Tennessee Division of Forestry pointed out.
