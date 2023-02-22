The Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation is now accepting applications for the Dwight Kessel Leadership Scholarship. This scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship awarded to an East Tennessee high school senior graduating in 2023.
This brand-new scholarship will be offered yearly thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies who support the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation.
The scholarship was named in honor of longtime Tennessee Valley Fair board member Dwight Kessel. “Mr. Kessel has been a huge supporter of the Tennessee Valley Fair and our efforts to support and educate our community, especially our youth community.” said Kristen Bright, foundation coordinator of the Tennessee Valley Fair. “We decided to name this scholarship after Mr. Kessel because he has been and continues to be a huge proponent for the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation.”
The Tennessee Valley Fair was created in 2018. The mission of the Foundation is to preserve East Tennessee’s heritage by promoting agricultural awareness, supporting educational programs, and cultivating youth development. The Foundation generates funds for scholarships, teaches youth about the importance of agriculture, and gives back to the community in other meaningful ways.
The Dwight Kessel Scholarship application is now available online and applications must be completed and submitted via email to foundation@tnvalleyfair.org by March 10, 2023, for consideration. For requirements, information, and the application, please click here.
