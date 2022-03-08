NEWPORT—Rev. Ransom C. Hall, age 91 of Newport, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home. Hall was most known for his love for the Lord, as he pastored at Calvary, Shady Grove, Pleasant Grove, and Pigeon Valley Baptist Churches during his 60 years as a reverend.
He accepted Christ at the age of 12 at Cogdill’s Chapel Baptist Church and was baptized in Big Creek. On June 18, 1961, he was called as a pastor and was ordained in 1962 at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
“The Lord laid his hand on me. I was 25 (1955). I didn’t surrender. It was not until I was age 31 in 1961 that I surrendered my life to God at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. I preached my first sermon there on June 18, 1961 and was ordained in October 1962,” Hall said when interviewed in 2017 by the Newport Plain Talk.
He was working graveyard shifts at Enka before being elected to serve as minister at Calvary Baptist. After four years at Calvary Missionary Baptist he left and went to, as he said, “my home church, Shady Grove Baptist” while still working at Enka.
In the early 1970s, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was without a pastor. “I was elected to Ray’s Chapel but didn’t’ feel like that’s where the Lord wanted me to go,” he said. At the time, Everette Parks was chairman of the deacons at Pleasant Grove. He called Hall and said, “We need a supply preacher.”
“The Spirit works in mysterious ways. I knew that when I walked from the pulpit.” The deacons were unanimous for Hall, and the church’s membership voted him as their new pastor in August 1973.
Over 20 years went by there, and it was time, at least Hall thought, for him to retire at that church. Retirement did not suit him, and in March of 1996 he accepted the calls and wishes of Pigeon Valley Baptist Church at Hartford. Hall remained their until his death on Sunday.
He was credited with officiating more weddings and preaching more funerals than any other minister in Cocke County. On June 19, 2011, Hall was honored by Pigeon Valley with a surprise celebration for his 50th anniversary in the ministry.
Hall was the son of the noted “Singing Sam” Hall, who once taught singing schools throughout East Tennessee and Western North Carolina and whose family is well known for their musical talent.
For several years, Rev. Hall led similar singings each April at Music of the Mountains, a Sunday-afternoon event hosted by the Cocke County Partnership and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Cora Hall, wives Grace Hall and Betty Ford Hall, and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters Audrey Miller (William), Sheila Simpson (David), Noveline Sneed (Jerry), and Treva Shropshire (Jimmy), brother Alford Hall, sisters Ellen Bailey and Mary Raines, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, step-children Debbie Shults (Dean), Trudy Arrowood (Jimmy), and Wayne Ford (Jayne), and 4 step-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Fred Cagle and Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
