The Fourth Judicial District Tennessee Public Defender’s Office welcomes social worker, Alicia Penton, to its staff. Public Defender Rebecca V. Lee states, “This is an exciting opportunity for us. Social work has been a missing component to the services we could provide to our clients. We will now be able to link our clients up with resources available to them in the community to help ensure that they are more successful on probation, are more productive citizens, and are not returning to jail.”
Penton will be serving Public Defender clients in Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. She has a Bachelor of Social Work from Brescia University and will be graduating with her Master of Social Work in May. She is a Cocke County native.
Penton states, “I am excited to be given the opportunity to serve these individuals in our community. I am hoping that, through the utilization of tools and resources, this position becomes the cornerstone of our clients’ rehabilitation and success.” Penton’s office will be located at the Public Defender’s Office in Newport.
