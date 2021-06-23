COCKE COUNTY—An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Cocke County corrections officer accused of conspiring to harm an inmate.
During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Joseph Tyree, while serving as a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, conspired to have a male inmate assaulted. Further investigation revealed that on December 3, 2020, several inmates carried out Tyree’s request, causing bodily harm to the victim.
On Monday, the Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tyree with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Official Oppression. He was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
