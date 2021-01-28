COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members tackled a lengthy agenda Monday, January 25, which included naming a new 4th District Commissioner.
The appointment to the position was made after Shalee’ McClure stepped down from her post to assume the duties of County Clerk.
McClure and fellow 4th District Commissioner Jonathan Laws nominated Jeff Eslinger for the position. Eslinger’s appointment was unanimously approved.
He will be sworn in before the body meets in February.
Commissioners continued their discussions on the response times of First Call Ambulance Service and the responsibilities of emergency service providers.
Non-emergency lift assist calls continue to be an issue for First Call, which leaves them unavailable when actual emergencies occur.
First Call is seeking more assistance from the County Fire Department and volunteer departments to handle non-emergency calls.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam called for a Public Safety Committee meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the issues.
Gilliam said its time to find solutions to these problems.
“I have a lot more questions that need to be answered,” Gilliam said.
“We need to get away from excuses and find a remedy. We never seem to find remedies for the things we discuss. The issues are happening every month and people are upset about First Call and all EMS.”
COVID has played a major part in the response times of First Call. Lindsay Ellison, First Call General Manager, told commissioners that ambulances have a wait time of 45 minutes to several hours once they arrive at a hospital.
Limited rooms and COVID protocols are the cause of these delays.
To help alleviate the lift assistance issues, commissioner Gayla Blazer suggested a moratorium on non-emergency lift calls.
She said this might also keep crews from being exposed to COVID.
Melissa Gossman, Cocke County’s attorney, will look into the issue to see if a moratorium on such calls is legal.
Commissioners held a prolonged discussion on the potential name of the county’s new innovation park.
The body had initially suggested using the name Cocke County Center of Industrial Innovation. Members of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) countered by offering up the name Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County.
Several commissioners agreed that Cocke County should come first in the park’s name, but saw the benefit of using Smoky Mountain for its marketing advantage.
The park is technically owned by the IDB, so naming the park will ultimately be their decision. Commissioner Gary Carver said there needs to be synergy between the two boards when making a decision.
No final decision has been made on the park’s name.
Another discussion held by the body was the possibility of increasing the hotel/motel tax in Cocke County.
There is currently a 3% tax with all dollars collected going to the county’s general fund.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger has proposed a 2% increase on the tax. Those funds would go towards tourism based projects or needs. It could generate $200,000 in additional revenue each year.
Rental cabin owners fear they will be taxed out of the market as they are currently a cheaper option for travelers than Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Time is slipping away again, as the county would have to submit a resolution before the end of February for State Legislators to review and approve the increase.
If implemented in the future, the increase would have a potential sunset period of five years. A new legislative body would be in office at that time, and it would be up to them to renew the resolution.
Commissioners hope to hear from the public on the matter at their February meeting.
The Civil Service Board for the County Sheriff’s Office was another item tackled by the board on Monday.
Commissioner Clevenger is seeking to replace all three members of the board saying they have been in place longer than their service period dictates.
All three members have been on the board since its inception in 2010.
He said that is a direct violation of the bylaws used to create the board.
Attorney Gossman researched the matter and said multiple reappointments have occurred over the years.
She said the board could replace one Civil Service member this year.
Clevenger did not fully agree with Gossman’s assessment of the situation, saying things need to be, “done by the law and how the charter states.”
More research will be done on the specific reappointments over the past several years.
In other business, the body appointed commissioner David Veridal to serve on the Solid Waste Board.
They also approved a resolution to continue the opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma along with other counties in Tennessee.
The board agreed to sign a retainer agreement will District Attorney General James B. Dunn for his continued representation of the county in the suit.
Dunn will not be compensated for his time, and all money potentially awarded from the suit would go directly to Cocke County.
The CLB will meet again on February 16 at 6 p.m.
