COCKE COUNTY-Based on the water quality readings that were taken by the state yesterday, the County Mayor, County Clerk, and EMA Director agreed to temporarily suspend all water activities on the Pigeon River.
"Bacteria levels in the river are currently elevated due to recent flooding," Mayor Crystal Ottinger said in a release. "The levels are expected to drop back to normal range relatively quickly."
Ottinger has requested another test be performed on Monday, with results coming on Tuesday.
