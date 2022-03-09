As the rafting industry continues to grow in Cocke County, one company really made a splash with tourists during the 2021 season.
Rip Roaring Adventures was rated the number one Family Friendly Fun Experience in the world by the international tourism aggregate, Tripadvisor. In addition to the top spot in the Family Fun category, Rip Roaring was also named the number three water experience in the world and number 11 overall experience in the world.
Rip Roaring is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Joe and Crystal Novotny. The couple attribute their success to a focus on customer experience and a true passion for whitewater rafting.
