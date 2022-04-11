Early voting begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. in for the May County Primary in Cocke County, at 157 Western Plaza Dr. All early voting will occur at the Western Plaza; there will be no early voting at the Courthouse Annex this election.
Early Voting times:
Early Voting Hours vary the first week due to Easter.
Wednesday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closing early on Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No Early Voting on Good Friday.
Voting resumes Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to Noon.
Next week, Early Voting will occur each weekday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., April 18 through 22nd, and Saturday Early Voting on April 23 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Early Voting is open the last week, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 through 27, and open late the last day of Early Voting, Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
