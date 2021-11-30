Three new COVID cases were reported in the county on November 29. As of that day, there were 72 active cases across the county. Only 37 new cases have been reported in the past seven days, down ten from the seven days prior.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 24 COVID tests per day with an average 7.1% positive rate. There have been 110 COVID deaths reported in the county and 150 hospitalizations.
There have been 3,726 new COVID cases in Tennessee over the past seven days, according to the CDC. All-time cases stand at 1.31 million for the state. Over the past seven days, there were 120 COVID-related deaths reported to the CDC, bringing the state’s total number of lives lost to 16,967.
