NEWPORT—Tennessee’s College of Applied Technology (TCAT) is currently offering a first of its kind LPN program in Newport.
If fact, it is the only adult LPN program offered by TCAT that operates within a high school during daytime hours.
Students are currently taking classes in the Ben W. Hooper Vocational School at Cocke County High.
COVID-19 caused one of TCAT’s facilities to close in Sevier County, which prompted the college to find another home for their LPN program.
Officials with the County School System stepped in and provided the perfect opportunity and location.
Jerry Young, President of TCAT, said this is the ideal way to serve Cocke County residents that are participating in the program.
“One of the things that prompted us to put a program here was the amount of travel that was taking place for our students. We found that most of the students enrolled in our program were from Cocke and Jefferson Counties,” Young said.
“The facility we were using in Sevierville closed due to COVID, and that’s when the Cocke County School System offered to help us get things up and running here. It seemed to be such a good idea they decided that maybe we should just stay. We really appreciate that and I know that all of our students that can come here locally appreciate it too.”
Young hopes to build upon the program and make Newport a permanent home for the course.
The college is awaiting the final site visit and all paperwork has already been reviewed.
“For me I think this is a done deal,” Young said. “We’ve got the initial approval from our crediting agency and they just need to do a final site visit. They have already reviewed all the paperwork and I think that’s the last thing we need to do to make this permanent.”
State Senator Steve Southerland played a crucial role in procuring funds to make the move possible.
The Senator said this course provides equal access to education and immediate entry into the workforce.
“We know that one of the most important things is getting people educated so they can qualify for high paying jobs. A lot of places are looking for people to have a four year degree, but they really don’t need one with a lot of vocations,” Southerland said.
“The two main reasons people don’t go to college is they don’t have the money or they don’t have the time. By providing these concentrated courses locally, we can get individuals into the workforce quicker.”
Students will complete the entire course in Newport from in-class training to clinicals.
This program strengthens the college’s connection to Cocke County as they offer dozens of dual enrollment classes to high school students.
The building trades classes at CCHS were used to remodel the classroom that LPN students are currently using.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.