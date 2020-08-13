BYBEE—Bone fragments and hair were reportedly discovered at a Phillips Hollow Road residence on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Deputy Ethan Keys said he and other deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Phillips Hollow Road concerning the discovery.
Upon arrival, Deputy Keys spoke with Maria George, 52, who said her dogs had found a t-shirt that was full of hair and bones.
According to the report, the bones and hair were collected and taken into evidence.
Deputies also reported that a VISA bank card with the name of Dana Livingston was also collected by law enforcement.
LT. Det. Chris Barnes is investigating the case.
George told deputies that she purchased the property two months ago.
