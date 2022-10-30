NEWPORT — The Bread Basket, which is a food pantry, serves the community from the basement of Riverview Baptist Church three days a week.
Bread Basket Director Trish Clapper explained that there are many families in the community depending on the non-profit’s services, and without the support of the community, filling those needs would not be possible.
She explained that there are dozens of families who come to get food boxes every month. Those boxes include a variety of non-perishable food items. Items include canned vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, canned fruits, and so forth.
The pantry also serves about 30 to 50 homeless individuals weekly. Those individuals receive bags that contain toiletries, crackers, proteins, oatmeals, cereals, bottled water or sports drinks, medical supplies such as bandages and antibiotic ointment, and cutlery.
“I know what it is like to be homeless,” she said. “These people need our help. Hopefully, they can get back on track.”
She said the pantry needs bags, such as tote bags or drawstring backpacks, to put items in for the homeless. With the colder weather in the area, there is a need for gloves, hats, blankets, and coats.
Some other items that are not donated as often, but that are needed, include toiletries such as combination shampoo and conditioner, soap, body wash, razors, shaving cream, laundry detergent, and plastic cutlery and eating utensils. Feminine hygiene products are always needed. She said full-sized products are needed as much as the small travel size packages.
Many of the homeless people also have pets, so dog food is also a need.
“Some people say they don’t need a dog if they are homeless, but I have been there. Those dogs provide them emotional support. They are very important to them, so we try to help provide food when we have it available,” Clapper explained.
Food items, such as cups of noodles, crackers, bottled water, oatmeal, snack packs of pudding, peanut butter crackers, and cereal are needed.
Clapper said when it is available, she provides meat to the homeless that they can cook over an open fire.
“They are appreciative of anything that we can give them,” she said.
Of course, food donations are always appreciated, she said.
There are about 45 volunteers helping at the food pantry, and additional volunteers will be needed for the outreach ministry.
The Bread Basket is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until noon in the basement of Riverview Baptist Church at 644 River Road in Newport.
The efforts of the organization, along with the Sunset Gap Food Pantry, has earned first place honors from Second Harvest for 2022. Clapper pointed out that everyone at Bread Basket — including her — are volunteers and are not paid a dime.
If anyone would like to make a donation, call Clapper at (865) 201-9946.
