COCKE COUNTY—Appalachian Outreach is accepting applications for their Home Repair Season 2021. In order to qualify for assistance through the program you must meet the following requirements:
· Must own your home or have a traditional mortgage.
· Must have lived in your home for 3 years minimum
· Cannot be a rent-to-own, lease-to-own, or land contract
· No Bankruptcies in the last 5 years
· Must live in: Jefferson, Grainger, Cocke, or Hamblen County.
Applications for 2021 home repair season must be turned in by March 19, 2021.
If you have any questions or need an application you can call us at 865-475-5611 or email us at homerepair@aoministry.org
