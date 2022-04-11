NEWPORT—Early voting begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. in for the May County Primary in Cocke County, at 157 Western Plaza Dr. All early voting will occur at the Western Plaza; there will be no early voting at the Courthouse Annex this election.
Early Voting times:
Early Voting Hours vary the first week due to Easter.
Wednesday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closing early on Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No Early Voting on Good Friday.
Voting resumes Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to Noon.
Next week, Early Voting will occur each weekday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., April 18 through 22nd, and Saturday Early Voting on April 23 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Early Voting is open the last week, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 through 27, and open late the last day of Early Voting, Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All Cocke County registered voters may participate in Early Voting at the Early Voting Site at Western Plaza. Cocke County registered voters who need to update their current addresses in Cocke County are especially encouraged to consider voting early as the wait time to change address is shorter during Early Voting than Election Day.
The election commission reminds the public that there is a 100-foot campaign boundary from the front doors of Early Voting, with no campaigning, no campaign clothing, or campaign items attached to clothing allowed inside the 100-foot boundary of the Early Voting Site.
Voters who wait until Election Day, May 3, to vote must vote at their assigned polling places, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, including Sample Ballots and Election Hours, visit the election commission office or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
