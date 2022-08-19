NEWPORT—The Economic Development Commission met Thursday evening where they heard several updates from Partnership President Lucas Graham.
- Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) has decided to expand their distribution operations to Newport in the former Conagra facility on Broadway. "Signs are up and they have joined the Partnership," explained Graham. There will be more details to come. KDP's corporate office is working on a formal statement that will be released at a later date.
- The Industrial Development Board has been awarded the 2021-2022 TVA InvestPrep Grant for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park. The grant will help pay for site grading and development expenditures.
- The Industrial Development Board is currently in the process of contracting and preparing bid documents for the $1,000,000 2022 TNECD Site Development Grant awarded for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park. The grant application focuses on the completion of grading costs for remaining sites.
- The Industrial Development Board has applied for 2021 ARC Grant for site development and infrastructure for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park. The grant application focuses on aiding the completion of key remaining development expenditures such as; roads, site grading and stormwater drainage/retention.
- Cocke County Partnership(CCP) was recently awarded Governor's State Three-star Grant to fund a local housing market study and wayfinding/signage plan geared to help with tourism development.
Industrial prospect activity
To date, there has been 28 inquiries from companies and/or brokers into the Conagra facility. Active discussions and negotiations are being held with multiple prospects. Five active projects are at various stages of reaching final commitments.
A site visit to Smoky Mountain Innovation Park has been tentatively scheduled this month for a prospect interested in 10-12 acres.
Cocke County Partnership was recently awarded Governor's State Three-star Grant to fund a local housing market study and wayfinding/signage plan geared to help with tourism development. CCP is coordinating with consultants to develop a marketing and branding plan for the I-40 corridor that will promote increased usage of Cocke County exits as preferred travel routes to the Smokey Mountains and popular destinations. The study will also explore new marketing strategies to further the Adventure Side of the Smokies brand and how to connect to outdoor recreation enthusiasts vacationing to the Smoky Mountain region.
CCP and Newport Utilities have been awarded one or two special consideration grants through TNECD to plan, design and engineer a sewer line extension project to serve the Cosby area. The second Grant will be designated for construction costs associated with the plans.
In other action, the Commission approved its July 2021-June 2022 financial report.
