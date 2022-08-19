Lucas Presenting

Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham (Left) presents report to EDC board members. Pictured from left to right are board members Jason Oury, David Gilliam and Clint Hammonds.

 Duane Uhls

NEWPORT—The Economic Development Commission met Thursday evening where they heard several updates from Partnership President Lucas Graham.

- Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) has decided to expand their distribution operations to Newport in the former Conagra facility on Broadway. "Signs are up and they have joined the Partnership," explained Graham. There will be more details to come. KDP's corporate office is working on a formal statement that will be released at a later date.

