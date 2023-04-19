Manney Moore

Cocke County Schools Director Manney Moore is shown addressing the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) on Monday evening.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

During its regular session Monday, the Cocke County Legislative Board (CLB) board approved a request from the Cocke County Board of Education, which was recommended by the county budget committee, to transfer $100,000 from the school system’s general fund to purchase property adjacent to Cosby School.

Director of Schools Manney Moore said they were not asking for additional funds, just to transfer funds from one account to another so they could buy some adjoining property for future renovations and if there is a need to build on to the school in the future.

