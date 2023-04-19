During its regular session Monday, the Cocke County Legislative Board (CLB) board approved a request from the Cocke County Board of Education, which was recommended by the county budget committee, to transfer $100,000 from the school system’s general fund to purchase property adjacent to Cosby School.
Director of Schools Manney Moore said they were not asking for additional funds, just to transfer funds from one account to another so they could buy some adjoining property for future renovations and if there is a need to build on to the school in the future.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis asked CLB to reappropriate $400,000 of ARPA funds from the county building project to be used for solid waste equipment. He explained that the money appropriated for renovating the old Ingles building in the shopping center on the west end of town was not enough to take care of the project. Responding to questions, he said $800,000 had been set aside for the renovations but with inflation, the costs are expected to be four or five times that amount now.
He said that $400,000 could purchase six compactors and seven boxes for the sanitation department and cover the cost of prepping sites and setting pads for the equipment.
“That would allow us to serve the public better and we would also save money,” he said. CLB voted to reappropriate the funds.
CLB also approved taking out $1 million in debt to purchase 40 acres adjacent to the landfill. Mathis explained that there are about six years left at the current landfill, and the additional land would extend its life by as much as 40 years. He said also by buying land adjacent to the existing landfill, equipment will not have to be moved and they will not have to worry about monitoring the old landfill when they move to another site.
He said that the owner of the property, Gordon Ball, had negotiated the price down from $1.5 million to $1 million. He said he felt it would be more economical in the long run than buying property elsewhere.
Mathis also reported on the status of turning the annex into a jail. He said that the core drill indicated that the cost of building there would be too costly because of the possibility of underground caverns. He said the next step would be to drill at the industrial park site.
He said that the bad news was that estimates to build a jail are about $60 million with the increased costs for materials and construction. He said that he is working with Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger to get federal assistance for funding the jail project.
“Hopefully, she can help us come up with some funds for a jail,” Mathis said.
CLB approved Mathis’ request to hire Annette Merica as the county purchasing agent.
Commissioner Pete Bright nominated Amy Swafford to fill the fifth district vacancy on the county beer board. CLB approved the request.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Jeff Eslinger from the EDB and appointed Rick Vassar to the vacancy.
Upon the request of Superintendent of Roads Dwayne McCallister, CLB voted to set the speed limit on Ledford Road at 25 mph.
