GREENVILLE, SC—Hannah Zellers, a major at Bob Jones University, recently earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy for Functional Fluency certification after successfully completing a comprehensive assessment. Zellers is a resident of Cosby. To qualify for the Global Seal, students complete an approved proficiency exam in reading, writing, listening and speaking and achieve a minimum intermediate-mid rating in all four skills.
The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages. It enables educators across the world to quickly validate a student’s language skills to provide appropriate placement in a language program, award college credit and enhance scholarship opportunities.
