You may have noticed a familiar name in the byline in news stories for The Newport Plain Talk over the past few weeks.
Kathy Hemsworth has returned to the Newport Plain Talk newsroom. She first interned at the Plain Talk after her freshman year at Carson-Newman University while Nancy Petrey was co-publisher of the publication.
Hemsworth later served as Lifestyles Editor for the Plain Talk for almost 10 years. She also served as marketing manager for Tennessee Valley Outdoors and Running Journal, which were Jones Media publications.
“We are very fortunate to have Kathy again as part of our news staff,” said Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg. “Her knowledge of the area and passion for covering the news is a tremendous asset, not only to our paper, but the entire community.”
She has also served as director of communications for a business telecom firm, copy editor for a legal marketing firm, digital managing editor for a pharmaceutical company, managing editor for an online publishing company and managing editor for a pharmaceutical company’s publications.
She has also taught middle school, high school and community college English classes. She has written articles, essays and short stories for more than 100 publications.
Hemsworth is the daughter of the late Charlcie Toby Barnes, a native of Bybee, and the late Billy Barnes Sr., a native of Cosby. She had one brother, Billy Barnes Jr., who was killed in an accident in 1998.
Kathy grew up in White Pine where she attended White Pine School. She is a graduate of Jefferson County High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a literature emphasis and communication arts with a journalism emphasis from Carson-Newman University. She pursued a graduate degree in education from Carson-Newman as well. She also took graduate level creative writing courses.
She is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Newport as well as the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club.
She enjoys antiques, collectibles and vintage items and has several booths at shops in the Tri-Cities area.
“I am glad to be back at The Plain Talk,” she said. “I enjoyed working here in the past, and it is great to renew old friendships and to get to know new leaders in our community. I love Cocke County and I care about our community.”
Hemsworth and her husband, Shawn, have a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Chris Branch, and a grandson, David. She also has three step-children, Eric, Dallas and Samantha Hemsworth.
