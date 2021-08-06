COCKE COUNTY—The autopsy results for one of two animal attack victims have been released by the Knox County Forensic Center. The report states that 52-year-old Tony Ahrens died of “multiple animal induced injuries.”
Ahrens’ body was found on Carnation Way off Jimtown Road in Newport on April 1. The initial report from the Sheriff’s Office stated that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody,” and his injuries were “consistent with some sort of animal attack.”
The autopsy results note that Ahrens’ had “multiple punctures, lacerations, contusions and torn veins.”
“Whether this was one animal or more than one animal and what type of animal is unknown,” the autopsy report states.
Reports show that Charles Owensby was identified as the individual who placed the 911 call concerning Ahrens.
Several people were interviewed, and on July 28 the CCSO utilized the SWAT team to serve a search warrant at the residence of Owensby’s ex wife.
Owensby was arrested at the scene for possession of Marijuana Schedule 6 and an aggressive dog was taken into custody.
Investigators collected DNA from other dogs at the scene and are awaiting test results.
Autopsy results for 29-year-old Amber Miller are still pending, and no one has been officially charged in either death.
Sheriff Armando Fontes said “we are asking people to please contact us with any information concerning either of theses cases or if they have had any incidents involving dogs owned by Owensby that have not been reported.”
“Once we conclude a thorough, investigation, have all evidence, all witnesses, and anything that pertains to these cases we will present the facts to a grand jury for criminal indictments against any person involved in this case. Prematurely charging any individual with out all facts may result in a dismissal of the case and justice for these victims will not be served.”
