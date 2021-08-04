COCKE COUNTY—Gary Carver, County Legislative Body (CLB) member and chair of the Corrections Committee, met with Budget Committee members Monday afternoon to discuss funding options for a new justice center.
The construction costs for the new facility are estimated at $35,996,405. The total bond would be for $40 million to cover all equipment and miscellaneous items needed to move Circuit and Sessions Courts into the new center.
Three funding options were proposed to cover the $2.5 million annual payment for the facility.
Option one would be an estimated tax increase of 40 cents from $2.565 to $2.972, based on the 2021 penny rate.
The second option would be to find a new revenue source to cover the payments. A wheel tax of various amounts could be implemented from $20 to $50. That would bring in an estimated $675,868, all the way up to $1,689,670 at the $50 amount. That number still falls short of the $2.5 million needed each year.
Option three, which is a two part option, would see optional services across the county cut in addition to various county budgets. Individual budgets would need to be cut by 11% to generate enough funding to cover the bond.
The fourth option, which committee members didn’t view as viable, would be to do nothing and risk further lawsuits due to jail overcrowding.
Committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms said most budgets are cut to the bare minimum, and said a more equitable option would be ideal.
“Things have been cut to the bone and I can’t see much more that can be done because we’re running so lean,” Huskey-Grooms said.
“We are taxing 30% of the people in this county pretty hard, so I think everyone needs to pay their fair share. We need to do something different because what we’re doing isn’t working.”
Clay Blazer, committee member and CLB chair, said tax increases are a slippery slope. He noted that a wheel tax would be used for a specific purpose, like a justice center, which may generate more public support. Blazer said that funds created by a wheel tax could go towards county roads once the justice center bond is paid.
Commissioner Norman Smith, who also serves on the committee, said the option of a wheel tax should be on the ballot for the public to decide.
“The public should be able to decide whether they want to even consider a wheel tax,” Smith said. “We may be facing job losses in the fall and I don’t want to be talking about a tax increase at that time. We know what we need to do, so we at least have some things to chew on for the next few weeks.”
Carver said he would like a recommendation from the committee by the fall to bring before the full County Legislative Body.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the county could add a wheel tax to the ballot in any of the three elections that will take place in 2022. The May Primary could be used to request a simple yes or no vote from the public as to whether they would even consider a wheel tax.
Committee members chose to add the funding proposals to their September meeting agenda to further discuss the options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.