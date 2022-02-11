COCKE COUNTY—The UT Extension Office has started a 4-H Homeschool Club for students in the community. The club is open to all 4th through 12th grade homeschool students. The first meetings will be held on February 25, March 25 and April 22 at 10 a.m.
Each meeting will be held at Walters State’s Newport Campus located at 115 Mulberry Street, room 202. Contact the Extension Office for more information at 423-623-7531 or email lgefelle@utk.edu.
