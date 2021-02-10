Created in 2019, The Spurs Up Booster Club is a 501C3 non-profit organization supporting the Cocke County High School football program led by Head Coach Dykes and several assistant coaches.
With guidance from these coaches, the club works diligently to ensure the football team never lacks the financial means needed to build an impactful football program.
In less than 2 years, the Spurs Up Booster Club has fundraised enough money to purchase items including weight room equipment, t-shirts and shorts for football student athletes, food for pre-game meals, banquet expenses and more.
Despite getting off to a great start, 2020 brought new challenges as nearly all booster club fundraisers were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. Still yet, the Spurs Up Booster Club showed great resilience and is now hosting a Strawberry Sale fundraiser.
“Our club doesn’t have too many active members, but those that do participate are definitely willing to go the extra mile. We couldn’t do what we do without them or our community’s support,” shared current club president, Ricky Morris.
This month, the Spurs Up Booster Club invites you to partner with them for their 2nd Annual Strawberry Sale. From now until February 18t, the booster club is accepting orders for half or full flats of fresh-picked strawberries.
These berries will be purchased and delivered directly from natural strawberry fields in Florida. Last year, those purchasing strawberries commented that they were huge, fresh, delicious, and so “worth it”!
Half flats are being sold for $15 each while full flats are being sold for $25 each. All strawberries should be delivered the last week of February or in early March.
Above all else, the Spurs Up Booster Club is simply thrilled to support this growing football program and the many student athletes taking part in it.
If you would like to purchase a flat (or more) of strawberries, please call Ricky at 423-608-2477 or email spursupboosters@gmail.com. You may also find more information about ordering strawberries by visiting the “Spurs Up Booster Club” page on Facebook. #SPURSUP
