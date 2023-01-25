Newell “Hop” Byrd has seen a lot in his 91 years. He has spent more than 60 years in the Newport Rescue Squad. As the speaker at the 65th annual Newport Rescue Squad banquet, he recalled what he had encountered as a volunteer serving his community for two thirds of his life.

Byrd recalled that the idea of a rescue squad was first pondered in 1957 when two men drowned at the Swann’s Bridge area and Greeneville Rescue Squad had to be called to recover the bodies.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.