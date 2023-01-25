Newell “Hop” Byrd has seen a lot in his 91 years. He has spent more than 60 years in the Newport Rescue Squad. As the speaker at the 65th annual Newport Rescue Squad banquet, he recalled what he had encountered as a volunteer serving his community for two thirds of his life.
Byrd recalled that the idea of a rescue squad was first pondered in 1957 when two men drowned at the Swann’s Bridge area and Greeneville Rescue Squad had to be called to recover the bodies.
He said that several local men, including Tom O’Dell, Joe Briggs, Bill Cureton, Neal Rader and Clyde Pack, got together and discussed the need for a local rescue squad.
He said that in 1958, Newport Rescue Squad was chartered, and they talked with him about the organization, but he was not interested in joining at the time.
Byrd said he was working at American Enka, Corp. in Lowland, and he would hear them talk about the newly formed rescue squad. He said he was asked to help when there was a drowning in the French Broad River.
He recalls that the Rescue Squad did not have a boat, but borrowed a 12-foot jon boat. Byrd said that he was a good swimmer, so they asked him to dive back underneath a rock to search for the body. He said they found the body up in a river bend on a tree.
He said that in 1958 or 1959 he started attending some meetings, and he then joined the Newport Rescue Squad.
“On Jan. 7, 1961 I got married. Getting married and joining the Rescue Squad changed my whole outlook and attitude on life,” Byrd recalls. He officially joined the Newport Rescue Squad on May 15, 1962.
He said that John Abe Teague gave the Newport Rescue Squad its first vehicle, and Joe Briggs redid the truck at his body shop. Eventually a boat, trailer and motor were donated.
“Cocke County has done a lot for this Rescue Squad,” he said. “Look at this building where we are tonight.”
Byrd said that he has lost a lot of sleep in the last almost 61 years, but he has enjoyed it.
Byrd is the oldest member in the Newport Rescue Squad. J.B. Eddington is the only remaining charter member.
The Parrottsville plane crash
Byrd responded to what is referred to locally as the Parrottsville plane crash. United Air Lines flight 823 crashed near Trentham Hollow Road shortly before 6:15 p.m. on July 9, 1964.
“There were 39 people total on that plane, and only one man was intact when we picked up the pieces,” he said.
He recalled climbing up the embankment to reach the wreckage. Byrd had a five-gallon bucket with a pump attached to it on his back as he made the trek because the crash had caused a fire.
“When I made it up that bluff, the first thing I saw was a little boy burning,” he said. “I started pumping water and then my knees just went out from under me. I fell to the ground against a tree.”
He said that outsiders that had made their way up to the wreckage started taking personal belongings that had been scattered in the crash. “They were grabbing up pocketbooks and money and wallets and other things that people had on the plane,” he said.
Byrd was given a pillowcase to gather up personal items to keep the scavengers from stealing the personal effects of the crash victims.
A makeshift morgue was set up in the Cocke County Memorial Building. He said that bags were used to pick up the body parts, and they would take the bags into the gym, lining them along one side of the gym floor.
He said that one bag at a time would be taken into the bag then they were brought back out with a tag on them identifying them and lined up on the other side of the gym floor.
“I am not sure how they identified them, and they would not let me back there to see the process,” Byrd said. “What we recovered were small body parts, and in my personal opinion, I don’t see how they could have accurately identified them.”
He said that he often wondered why the crash occurred, and years later, David Popiel, who was longtime Newport Plain Talk editor, introduced Byrd to Dr. Robert Lash, a medical examiner with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Lash believed that a battery overheated and exploded, causing the plane crash. When the battery exploded, the passenger who was intact was thrown out a side window. That body was found a considerable distance from the rest of the crash.
“You know, I had to just take stuff out of my mind. I had just tell myself I had a job to do and get to work,” Byrd explained.
United Airlines donated a Jeep to the Newport Rescue Squad. It still has that Jeep today, almost 59 years later.
The city fire
Byrd said that in 1962, there was a major fire in downtown Newport. He said that it went from where the Merchants and Planters Bank was located (where US Bank is now located) toward the corner was burning.
“We fought the fire, directed traffic and did what was needed to help,” Byrd said. He recalled standing on the roof of the bank building with a water hose all night to save the bank building.
He recalled Parks-Belk and an auto parts store run by Cat Head Shults being located in that vicinity.
The Parrottsville tornado
He recalled responding to the tornado that struck Parrottsville in 1962. He said that a building blew down on a young man and killed him and they had to recover his body. He recalled a baby in a crib being blown a considerable distance, but was found safe. He said Newport Rescue Squad members had to go cut the roof off a barn that had collapsed on cattle that could not get out.
“We did not have fancy tools like we do now,” Byrd said. “We used a handsaw and a cross-cut saw to pull that roof off and save those cattle. It would break your heart seeing those poor cows.”
The Red Lantern Massacre
Byrd said that it was the wee hours of Christmas morning in 1975 when he got a phone call about a shooting. He responded with Tommy Allen to the Red Lantern Tavern where they found four dead bodies.
“We were wading through the blood,” he said. “There was blood everywhere.”
He said they transported all four bodies back to Valentine-Shults Hospital.
Byrd has seen a lot in six decades with the Newport Rescue Squad, and he has served our county well. The Rescue Squad is run solely off of donations. To contribute, or to learn about volunteering, call (423) 623-2046. The mailing address is P.O. Box 364, Newport, TN 37822.
