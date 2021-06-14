NEWPORT—Timothy Lance, 33, Blake Drive, Newport was arrested Sunday afternoon after he fled from deputies on Rankin Road. Deputy/K9 Blake Cupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop on vehicle for a registration violation and window tint.
Lane accelerated at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fence at a residence on Bonanza Drive. He fled on foot, but was apprehended by K9 Narco. Lance was transported to Newport Medical Center for the dog bite, but was later released into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Lance had three outstanding warrants out of (Cocke County), one warrant out of Hamblen County and a full extradition warrant out of North Carolina for a parole violation.
