NEWPORT—Lonnie Jones, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, following a lingering illness.
A long-time banker, Jones started in 1961 at Merchants and Planters Bank, and ended his 59 year career with over 20 years at Newport Federal Bank.
During his career, he was active in many community civic affairs and charities.
He was the former chairman of the Economic Development Commission, involved in the formation of the Cocke County Partnership, an active supporter of Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and the CCHS Quarterback Club, charter member of Volunteer Bassmasters, the former president and two-time Lion of the Year of the Newport Lions Club, and many others.
Newport Federal Bank released the following statement regarding Jones’ passing.
“We are very sad over the loss of Mr. Lonnie Jones. Lonnie worked with Newport Federal Bank for over 20 years. He was a dedicated employee who took pride in his job, and truly cared for his fellow co-workers and our customers.
“We will remember him fondly for those qualities, but more importantly the personal relationships he formed with us here. Knowing him was a sincere privilege, he was a true friend, and a caring individual that loved his family. We are thankful for the years we got to work alongside Lonnie, and we miss him very much.”
For relaxation, Jones enjoyed golfing (60 years, with two holes in one) and fishing. Very active in his church, Jones was proud to be a Christian.
He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was a veteran, serving in the 119th Air National Guard in Alcoa as a medic for six years.
He was honorably discharged in October 1970.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Cathy Renner Jones, sons Brad (Jacqulyn) Jones and Seth Jones and was a proud “Papa” to his sweet granddaughter, Emery Claire Jones.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 with Don Smith and Charlie Boggan officiating. Burial will follow.
