COCKE COUNTY—Counselors with Cocke County High School have released information pertinent information for students who will be enrolled at CCHS for the coming school year.
All students will report to Cocke County High School by 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3rd for their first day of school, dismissing at 1:00 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be served. Buses will also be running. If you have any questions regarding busing, please call the Cocke County Bus Garage at 423-623-2757.
Cocke County High School staff will be available in the CCHS counseling office to pre-register any new enrollees July 26-28 (Mon.-Wed.) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A custodial parent or legal guardian must come to the CCHS counseling office to
complete/submit the necessary paperwork to register their child for enrollment. The main items requested for enrollment at CCHS include the following: 1) Official transcript from previous high school OR, if the student is entering high school as a first-time freshman, documentation verifying promotion from 8th grade, 2) Copy of Birth Certificate & Social Security card, 3) TN Certificate of Immunization, 4) TWO separate proofs of residency in the parent's/guardian's name, ex. bill, lease, etc., 5) Custody documentation (as applicable), and 6) IEP/Psychological for students receiving special education services (as applicable). All official school records that are submitted by the parent must come in a sealed envelope from the previous school OR the counseling staff can request the records to be submitted directly to them from the previous school.
This year, all 10th-12th graders who want to see their schedule early will need to access it through their Aspen accounts. Schedules will be available to access no later than Thursday, July 29.
They will be able to receive a paper copy of their schedule in homeroom on Tuesday, Aug. 3rd. NO paper copies will be released early. All10th-12th graders should also know their Aspen account information.
Accounts will appear as disabled for any students who have "holds" on their accounts due to owing fees, books, etc. to the school. Aspen login information will NOT be provided over the phone or by email due to confidentiality.
All upcoming 9th graders will be able to pick-up their schedules on Thursday, July 29 during Freshman Family Night. This event will start promptly at 4 p.m. and will last until approximately 7 p.m. Freshmen and their families will begin in the gym. During these hours, information will be dispersed, schedules will be given, and students will be able to find their classes by walking around the
campus.
Please note that July 29 is the ONLY available day for early schedule pick-up and touring for freshmen. If a student is unable to attend, they will receive their schedule on the first day of school, August 3.
As always, all schedules are tentative. The school reserves the right to change schedules at will without prior notice. Also, counselors will NOT accept requests for any schedule changes before the
first day of school when the period of DROP/ ADD will begin. Students will be able to request changes by
submitting a DROP/ADD form when they return to school. The deadline for submitting all DROP/ADD forms regarding student requests for class changes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Submitting a form does NOT guarantee a schedule change, especially if the student is in courses he/she initially
requested at registration. Examples of requests for changes that are not granted include (but are not limited to) changing to have/not have a certain teacher, changing for lunch periods, wanting to be in class with a friend, etc.
If you have any questions about any of the above information, please call the CCHS main office at 423-623-8718 or the CCHS counseling office at 423-623-4010 during regular school hours on or after July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.