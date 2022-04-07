County Budget Committee members are taking the initial steps toward preparing a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, hopes to have a preliminary budget to present to the committee by Monday, April 11.
Representatives from the Friends Animal Shelter came before the committee this week to discuss their budget request for the new year. Bob Chiaradio spoke on behalf of the shelter asking the committee to consider increasing the county’s contribution by $11,000.
The county gave the shelter $138,000 last year, which was meant to bring the county to a 50/50 share of the overall operating expenses. The price hikes over the year have caused the percentages to shift. Chiaradio said the county’s portion covers around 48% of the expenditures. Committee members will review the shelter’s budget fully in the coming weeks.
