HARTFORD—The Annual 5K Walk/Run and Color Walk/Run will be combined with the Annual Hartford Fall Festival this year on Saturday and Sunday October 17 and 18.
Both events are sponsored by the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department, which serves the Grassy Fork and Hartford communities.
This family packed weekend will start out with the Fall Festival on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with crafts, food and child friendly activities.
The Festival will be located at the Old Hartford School just off I-40 at Exit 447.
For those interested in participating with a booth, there is still space available for vendors.
To sign-up, contact angiehall0172@yahoo.com, tonya.ochs@gmail.com or stop by The Mustard Seed in Newport.
Vendors of all types are welcome.
The 6th Annual 5K Walk/Run and 1-mile Color Fun Walk/Run event will start on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Registration will start at 1 p.m., and the 5K Walk/Run will start at 2 p.m. The Color Fun Walk/Run will follow.
The Walk/Runs will start at Rafting in the Smokies and will take River (Hartford) Road, along the Pigeon River, to Lyndsey Gap Road and return to Rafting in the Smokies.
For walker’s and runner’s safety, Hartford Road will be closed from Hartford to Lyndsey Gap Road for both races.
The 5K Walk/Run will again be officially timed by Endurance Sports Management.
Registration for the Walk/Runs can be made online at www.runsignup.com/pigeonriver5k or at The Mustard Seed.
To receive a participant’s free t-shirt, registration must be made by Monday, October 5.
Come and enjoy a fun packed, family friendly event all weekend.
All proceeds will go to financially support Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department, which has stations located in Grassy Fork and Hartford.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed as applicable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.