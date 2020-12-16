NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges after reports say he reportedly struck Cocke County K9 Narco on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Matthew Phillip Bailey, 27, Allen Chapel Road. Bailey was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, cruelty to animals, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.
Lt. Max Laughter said he was dispatched to a field on Highway 160 in reference to a vehicle accident that was called in by an off duty officer.
Lt. Laughter and Deputy Zach Shelton spotted a vehicle that was off an embankment with the driver, later identified as Bailey, no where around the vehicle.
During the investigation, deputies located Bailey, who was walking on the roadway near the accident.
Deputies commanded Bailey to stop but he refused and fled on foot from the scene. Lt. Laughter said Bailey fled into a field where they lost sight of the suspect.
Deputy Blake Cupp and K9 Narco were dispatched to the scene to help locate Bailey.
According to the report, K9 Narco picked up Bailey’s scent and located him about 400 yards from the accident scene. Deputies commanded Bailey to stop running or Deputy Cupp would deploy Narco. However, Bailey again refused to comply with commands.
Narco was deployed and to god caught Bailey, biting him approximately three times according to the report. Bailey reportedly picked up a tobacco stick and struck Narco in the head several times.
Deputy Cupp attempted to arrest Bailey but he still continued to resist arrest. He was eventually apprehended after the brief struggle.
Bailey was treated by First Call EMS and medically released. Deputy Cupp sustained minor scratches. K9 Narco also sustained minor injuries but has recovered.
